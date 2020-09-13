Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 104 with the average target price sitting at 104.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 85.6 while the 200 day moving average is 85.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $206,524m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novartis.com

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products. The company’s Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties across a range of therapeutic areas, as well as finished dosage form anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has collaboration agreements with Pear Therapeutics; Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Science 37; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Amgen; University of California, Berkeley; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi); TScan Therapeutics; and Dyno Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn