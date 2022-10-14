Follow us on:

Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 102. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The day 50 moving average is 80.78 while the 200 day moving average is 85.31. The company has a market cap of $167,275m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $226,558m based on the market concensus.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage form medicines; active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties; and retail generics and anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; and a clinical collaboration with Kura Oncology to evaluate the combination of Tipifarnib and Alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

