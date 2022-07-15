Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 100 with a mean TP of 103.8. With the stocks previous close at 83.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is 85.91 and the 200 day moving average is 85.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $182,761m. Company Website: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $228,534m based on the market concensus.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage form medicines; active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties; and retail generics and anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; and a clinical collaboration with Kura Oncology to evaluate the combination of Tipifarnib and Alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.