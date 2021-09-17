Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 96 and has a mean target at 103.33. With the stocks previous close at 85.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 91.28 while the 200 day moving average is 89.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $188,736m. Find out more information at: http://www.novartis.com

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties across a range of therapeutic areas, as well as finished dosage form anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; an agreement with CureVac to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV; a collaboration with Artios Pharma Limited to create next generation DDR cancer therapies; and a clinical collaboration with Kura Oncology to evaluate the combination of Tipifarnib and Alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.