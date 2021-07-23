Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 103 calculating the average target price we see 105. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day MA is 92.05 while the 200 day moving average is 89.63. The company has a market cap of $203,722m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novartis.com

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties across a range of therapeutic areas, as well as finished dosage form anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; an agreement with CureVac to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV; a collaboration with Artios Pharma Limited to create next generation DDR cancer therapies; and a clinical collaboration with Kura Oncology to evaluate the combination of Tipifarnib and Alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.