Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Novartis AG found using ticker (NVS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107 and 102 with the average target price sitting at 104.25. Now with the previous closing price of 90.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.23 while the 200 day moving average is 85.21. The market cap for the company is $195,868m. Visit the company website at: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $225,701m based on the market concensus.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage form medicines; active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties; and retail generics and anti-infectives. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran; and a clinical collaboration with Kura Oncology to evaluate the combination of Tipifarnib and Alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.