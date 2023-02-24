Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.4% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 11. Now with the previous closing price of 5.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.24 and the 200 day moving average is 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1,855m. Visit the company website at: https://www.novagold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,644m based on the market concensus.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.