Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. with ticker code (NG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 7.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.12 and the 200 day MA is 8.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,225m. Find out more information at: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.