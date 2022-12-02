Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.3% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. with ticker code (NG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 and has a mean target at 8.67. Now with the previous closing price of 5.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.91 and the 200 day MA is 5.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,010m. Company Website: https://www.novagold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,021m based on the market concensus.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.