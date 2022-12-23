Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day MA is 5.35 and the 200 day MA is 5.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,011m. Company Website: https://www.novagold.com

The potential market cap would be $2,863m based on the market concensus.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.