Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.81 and the 200 day moving average is 5.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,264m. Visit the company website at: https://www.novagold.com

The potential market cap would be $2,903m based on the market concensus.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.