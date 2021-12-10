Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 177.0% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. with ticker code (NG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 19.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 177.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,285m. Company Website: https://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.