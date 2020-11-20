Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.6% Downside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 10.44 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -30.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.9 while the 200 day moving average is 10.06. The company has a market cap of $3,453m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.