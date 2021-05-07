Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.3% Downside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7 with a mean TP of 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 9.21 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.29 and the 200 day moving average is 9.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,118m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.