Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.5% Downside

Novagold Resources Inc. found using ticker (NG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 8.29 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.63 while the 200 day moving average is 9.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,733m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.