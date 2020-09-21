Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -38.3% Downside

Novagold Resources Inc. with ticker code (NG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7 and has a mean target at 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 11.75 this would indicate that there is a downside of -38.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.95 and the 200 day moving average is 9.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,817m. Find out more information at: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

