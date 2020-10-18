Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.2% Downside

Novagold Resources Inc. with ticker code (NG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 7 and has a mean target at 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 11.02 this indicates there is a potential downside of -34.2%. The 50 day MA is 11.16 while the 200 day moving average is 10.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,624m. Company Website: http://www.novagold.com

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

