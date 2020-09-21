NovaBay Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 224.7% Upside

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NBY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.25 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 224.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.95 and the 200 day moving average is 0.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $32m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.novabay.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn