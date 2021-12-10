Twitter
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 507.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NBY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.2 and has a mean target at 3.1. With the stocks previous close at 0.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 507.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.53 and the 200 day MA is 0.69. The market cap for the company is $24m. Find out more information at: https://www.novabay.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market. It also offers KN95 Masks. The company sells its products through distribution partners, as well as offers Avenova and CelleRx Clinical Reset through online sales channels. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

