NovaBay Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 335.5% Upside

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NBY) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.9 and has a mean target at 2.7. Now with the previous closing price of 0.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 335.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.63 and the 200 day MA is 0.76. The market cap for the company is $28m. Company Website: http://www.novabay.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market. It also offers KN95 Masks. The company sells its products through distribution partners, as well as offers Avenova and CelleRx Clinical Reset through online sales channels. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.