NovaBay Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 235.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NBY) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 1.9 calculating the mean target price we have 2.58. With the stocks previous close at 0.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 235.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. Visit the company website at: http://www.novabay.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market. It also offers KN95 Masks. The company sells its products through distribution partners, as well as offers Avenova and CelleRx Clinical Reset through online sales channels. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

