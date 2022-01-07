Twitter
NOV Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

NOV Inc. with ticker code (NOV) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 13 and has a mean target at 18. Now with the previous closing price of 14.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is 13.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.24. The company has a market cap of $5,771m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nov.com

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; and drill bits. The company offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; fluid processing and floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. It also provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. NOV Inc. offers spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field, and customer training services. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

