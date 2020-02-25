Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with ticker code (NCLH) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 54 and has a mean target at 66.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.7 and the 200 day moving average is 53.05. The market cap for the company is $9,073m. Find out more information at: http://www.nclhltdinvestor.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the United States and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 26 ships with approximately 50,400 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel agents and international channel, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn