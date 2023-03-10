NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

NorthWestern Corporation with ticker code (NWE) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 46 with a mean TP of 57.5. Now with the previous closing price of 57.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 57.55 while the 200 day moving average is 55.93. The market cap for the company is $3,376m. Visit the company website at: https://www.northwesternenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,390m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.