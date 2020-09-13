NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

NorthWestern Corporation found using ticker (NWE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 62.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is 54.1 and the 200 day MA is 57.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,531m. Find out more information at: http://www.northwesternenergy.com

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company’s natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn