NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

NorthWestern Corporation with ticker code (NWE) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 57 and has a mean target at 62.43. With the stocks previous close at 50.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.53 while the 200 day moving average is 55.02. The market cap for the company is $2,637m. Company Website: http://www.northwesternenergy.com

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company’s natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn