NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

NorthWestern Corporation found using ticker (NWE) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 48 and has a mean target at 57.75. With the stocks previous close at 56.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 57 and the 200 day MA is 56.4. The market cap for the company is $3,331m. Company Website: https://www.northwesternenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,406m based on the market concensus.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,819 miles of electric transmission and 18,177 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 400 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,166 miles of natural gas transmission and 4,945 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 138 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,320 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,517 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.