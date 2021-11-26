NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

NorthWestern Corporation found using ticker (NWE) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 63.57. Now with the previous closing price of 56.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 57.77 and the 200 day moving average is 61.99. The company has a market cap of $2,986m. Company Website: http://www.northwesternenergy.com

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,809 miles of electric transmission and 18,068 miles of electric distribution lines; and 2,165 Miles of natural gas transmission and 4,892 miles of natural gas distribution lines in Montana. It also operates 1,308 Miles of electric transmission and 2,314 electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,524 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. It serves approximately 734,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.