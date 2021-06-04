Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

NorthWestern Corporation found using ticker (NWE) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 71.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 66.12 and the 200 day moving average is 61.05. The company has a market cap of $3,224m. Company Website: http://www.northwesternenergy.com

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,809 miles of electric transmission and 18,068 miles of electric distribution lines; and 2,165 Miles of natural gas transmission and 4,892 miles of natural gas distribution lines in Montana. It also operates 1,308 Miles of electric transmission and 2,314 electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,524 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. It serves approximately 734,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.