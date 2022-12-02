NorthWestern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

NorthWestern Corporation with ticker code (NWE) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 48 with a mean TP of 56.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.41 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.56 while the 200 day moving average is 56.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,315m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.northwesternenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,200m based on the market concensus.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,819 miles of electric transmission and 18,177 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 400 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,166 miles of natural gas transmission and 4,945 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 138 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,320 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,517 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.