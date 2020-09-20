Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 59.29. With the stocks previous close at 45.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The day 50 moving average is 50.96 and the 200 day MA is 57.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nwnatural.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

