Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa with ticker code (NWN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 47 and has a mean target at 59.29. Now with the previous closing price of 46.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.21 and the 200 day moving average is 58.38. The market cap for the company is $1,396m. Company Website: http://www.nwnatural.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

