Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 46 with a mean TP of 57.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.24 and the 200 day moving average is 54.97. The market cap for the company is $1,435m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nwnatural.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

