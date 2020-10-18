Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 46 with a mean TP of 57.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.49 and the 200 day moving average is 55.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,399m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nwnatural.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

