Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 54.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.82 and the 200 day moving average is 49.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,744m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $1,917m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. In addition, it engages in the gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities. The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water services to a total of approximately 80,000 people through approximately 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.