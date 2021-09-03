Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 38 and has a mean target at 56.5. Now with the previous closing price of 51.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 52.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.81. The company has a market cap of $1,582m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.