Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 56. Now with the previous closing price of 45.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.15 and the 200 day MA is 51.72. The company has a market cap of $1,391m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.