Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa with ticker code (NWN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 38 with a mean TP of 56.5. With the stocks previous close at 46.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,411m. Company Website: http://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.