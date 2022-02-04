Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa with ticker code (NWN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 45 and has a mean target at 57.5. Now with the previous closing price of 47.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.05. The market cap for the company is $1,462m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $1,764m based on the market concensus.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.