Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa with ticker code (NWN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 53.29. With the stocks previous close at 45.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 46.39 and the 200 day moving average is 50.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,652m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $1,940m based on the market concensus.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. In addition, it engages in the gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities. The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water services to a total of approximately 80,000 people through approximately 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.