Northwest Natural Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Northwest Natural Holding Compa found using ticker (NWN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 38 with a mean TP of 54.63. With the stocks previous close at 47.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day MA is 46.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.86. The company has a market cap of $1,488m. Company Website: https://www.nwnaturalholdings.com

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.