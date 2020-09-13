Northrop Grumman Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Northrop Grumman Corporation with ticker code (NOC) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 470 and 312 and has a mean target at 397.26. With the stocks previous close at 330.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 334.9 and the 200 day moving average is 324.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $56,496m. Visit the company website at: http://www.northropgrumman.com

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems segments. It designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The company also designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers in achieving their critical missions. Its space systems include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and aerospace structures. In addition, it offers C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space and intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. Further, the company provides life-cycle solutions and services in support of networks and systems, including sustainment, modernization, training and simulation, software, engineering services, cyber, rapidly-deployable global logistics, and information technology. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

