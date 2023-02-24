Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. found using ticker (NOG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 38 with a mean TP of 46.69. With the stocks previous close at 30.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.86 and the 200 day MA is 30.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,711m. Company Website: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $4,141m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.