Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. found using ticker (NOG) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 45.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.82 and the 200 day MA is 31.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,777m. Find out more information at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,953m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.