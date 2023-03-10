Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. with ticker code (NOG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 38 with a mean TP of 44.92. Now with the previous closing price of 31.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.96 while the 200 day moving average is 31.24. The market cap for the company is $2,634m. Visit the company website at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,726m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.