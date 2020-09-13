Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 200.0% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1.56. With the stocks previous close at 0.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 200.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.73 and the 200 day moving average is 0.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $254m. Find out more information at: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn