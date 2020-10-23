Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 196.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 10 and has a mean target at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 196.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.57. The market cap for the company is $213m. Company Website: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

