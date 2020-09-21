Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 180.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 180.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.7 and the 200 day MA is 0.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $236m. Visit the company website at: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

