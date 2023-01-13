Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.8% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 49.54. With the stocks previous close at 30.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.8%. The 50 day MA is 33.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.26. The market cap for the company is $2,676m. Visit the company website at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $4,304m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.