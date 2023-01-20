Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 30 and has a mean target at 49.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.13 while the 200 day moving average is 30.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,710m. Visit the company website at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $4,293m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.